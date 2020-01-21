Readers respond to Lovemore Heights puff adder video

From handing over the house keys, to burning down the house, to chopping down all the trees and getting a pastor to bless the house — these were just some of the ways in which you said you would react to finding a snake in your home.

This after HeraldLIVE published a story about a Lovemore Heights couple who calmly captured a puff adder in their family room at 2am one day and released it in a bushy area nearby.

While some agreed this was the best way to deal with the slithering viper, others felt differently.

Christy Moodley said: “I’d hand over the house keys because it’s his house now.”

Nkoskhona Lulamelukholo Mdee had similar sentiments: “I’ll definitely leave it there to take over the bond. Can’t even stand a frog.”

Eldred du Preez also hinted at moving: “[I would] burn the house down and move to the moon.”

And in addition to moving, Xan von B said: “Me as a Kullid will call all my cousins awake (screaming), phone my auntie in Cape Town (crying), call my pastor to bless the house, get my family to search each inch of the house, will cut off all the trees in my yard, get rid of the rubbish on my property, will call property broker to find a buyer for my house, MOVE back to the hood.”