Readers respond to Lovemore Heights puff adder video
From handing over the house keys, to burning down the house, to chopping down all the trees and getting a pastor to bless the house — these were just some of the ways in which you said you would react to finding a snake in your home.
This after HeraldLIVE published a story about a Lovemore Heights couple who calmly captured a puff adder in their family room at 2am one day and released it in a bushy area nearby.
While some agreed this was the best way to deal with the slithering viper, others felt differently.
Christy Moodley said: “I’d hand over the house keys because it’s his house now.”
Nkoskhona Lulamelukholo Mdee had similar sentiments: “I’ll definitely leave it there to take over the bond. Can’t even stand a frog.”
Eldred du Preez also hinted at moving: “[I would] burn the house down and move to the moon.”
And in addition to moving, Xan von B said: “Me as a Kullid will call all my cousins awake (screaming), phone my auntie in Cape Town (crying), call my pastor to bless the house, get my family to search each inch of the house, will cut off all the trees in my yard, get rid of the rubbish on my property, will call property broker to find a buyer for my house, MOVE back to the hood.”
Last night at 2am a lady couldn't sleep.so she decided to read a book in the lounge. Whilst reading she noticed...Posted by Mark Marshall on Friday, 17 January 2020
And many went as far as saying they would have severe medical reactions — even death.
Lizette Welman said: “Jesus take the wheel! I will have a triple heart attack on the spot! Just thinking of it, gives me an intense fear rush and nausea. After the initial flight of this vid, I’ve been on full alert!”
Penny Channon said: “My family would be planning my funeral. Instant heart attack.”
Tembakazi Mateza Temba said: “I’m having a heart attack by just looking at this video now. Yho I’m terrified of snakes.”
Then there was Karen Langton Wentworth, who said they had previously rescued a 1.5m Cape Cobra and last week a puff adder.
“We will never kill a snake. Rather capture and release. They have a purpose on our planet.”
Thulisa SihlanguleBawo Ncwadi was quick to reply to Wentworth: “What purpose? To show us apple trees?”
What would you do if you spotted a metre-long puff adder slithering across your carpet at 2am? Well, if you were Camila...Posted by HeraldLIVE - Port Elizabeth on Sunday, 19 January 2020