One nabbed, five escape after shootout and car chase

A suspected robber was arrested and five others managed to escape after a shootout and high-speed car chase with police.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the shootout took place after six men robbed the Engen Algoa Convenience Centre in St Leonards Road, Algoa Park, at about 4.20am on Monday.

“A Corsa bakkie arrived at the petrol station and parked in front of the shop.

“One [of the] suspects approached the petrol attendant and held him at gunpoint while the other five went into the store,” she said.

“Inside, the suspects held the cashier at gunpoint.

“The petrol attendant was later ushered into the shop and also forced to lie on the ground alongside the cashier.”

Janse van Rensburg said the men stole money, cooldrinks and cigarettes before running out of the shop and around the corner where the getaway bakkie was parked.

“During the robbery someone managed to alert police, who responded.

“As police were approaching the petrol station they spotted the vehicle with several men on the back speeding away,” she said.

“One of the suspects managed to jump off the bakkie before the pursuit and flee on foot.

“He was later arrested while trying to run away.”

Janse van Rensburg said the bakkie had sped off towards Zwide with the police in hot pursuit.

“During the pursuit several shots were fired at police, who returned fire.

“The bakkie disappeared into the Zwide area and was recovered, abandoned, a short while later,” she said.

The suspect is due to appear in the New Brighton Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.