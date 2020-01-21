Myth busted: our ancestors ate carbs and veg, not just meat

The Cradle of Humankind has been the poster child of archaeology in the past few years, with a strong emphasis on our origins as a species.

From the discovery of australopithecus sediba, to the more recent and much-celebrated homo naledi, this fossil-rich landscape has become an obsession for archaeologists and tourists alike as we try to figure out our family tree.

However, a recent groundbreaking discovery at the Border Cave in the Lebombo Mountains on the KZN/eSwatini border is a strong reminder that our country also has archaeological jewels that shed light not on our origins as a species but more on how we lived as a species in the very distant past – and when exactly certain cultural practices appeared.

The latest find came in the form of charred pieces of starchy vegetables found in the ashes of the cave from 170,000 years ago, and reveals that early modern humans feasted on starchy food that they cooked over a fire.

This changes the notion of a meat-only paleo diet in the Middle Stone Age, and also shows that we need to rethink our timeline of when we began the practice of roasting vegetables.

“I think people were eating a very balanced diet, a combination of carbohydrates and proteins,” lead researcher Lyn Wadley from the Wits Evolutionary Studies Institute told New Scientist.