MTN Baywest robbery suspects were from Cape Town

All five suspects arrested for the MTN Baywest Mall heist over the weekend came to the Bay from Cape Town to allegedly commit the crime.

This is what police have established after the arrest of the group alleged to have robbed the store on Sunday afternoon.

The men were caught by Kabega Park police after they were tracked down to a house in Delta Street, Morningside.

After their arrest police found 167 cellphones, valued at about R1m, scattered around the house.

Thobela Nqezo, 30, Khandisile Mncama, 30, Anele Matshoba, 22, Zolani Mocankomo, 22, and Siyabulela Zakoni, 35, appeared in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, where they were charged with armed robbery.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the men allegedly came to Port Elizabeth to commit crime.

However, it was unknown how long they had been in the Bay or where they were staying.

“We are still verifying all the information,” she said.