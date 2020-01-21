MTN Baywest robbery suspects were from Cape Town
All five suspects arrested for the MTN Baywest Mall heist over the weekend came to the Bay from Cape Town to allegedly commit the crime.
This is what police have established after the arrest of the group alleged to have robbed the store on Sunday afternoon.
The men were caught by Kabega Park police after they were tracked down to a house in Delta Street, Morningside.
After their arrest police found 167 cellphones, valued at about R1m, scattered around the house.
Thobela Nqezo, 30, Khandisile Mncama, 30, Anele Matshoba, 22, Zolani Mocankomo, 22, and Siyabulela Zakoni, 35, appeared in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, where they were charged with armed robbery.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the men allegedly came to Port Elizabeth to commit crime.
However, it was unknown how long they had been in the Bay or where they were staying.
“We are still verifying all the information,” she said.
Janse van Rensburg confirmed detectives were trying to determine if the men were linked to any other robberies in Port Elizabeth as well as in the Cape Town area.
The men are said to have been caught on CCTV cameras inside the mall as well as in the car park.
Janse van Rensburg said the case had been taken over by the trio task team based at the Mount Road policing cluster office.
“The case is ongoing and all the information is being followed up.
“Due to the robbery only happening two days ago, detectives are still finalising leads and information,” she said.
The men were caught trying to flee the house in Delta Street after someone reported seeing the car they are alleged to have used as a getaway vehicle parked behind a locked garage.
As police arrived, the men fled over the boundary wall, but were later tracked down and arrested.
The car, a BMW rental, was found locked inside the garage.
The homeowner has not yet been arrested as detectives are still looking into whether he was involved.
“He was not home at the time of the arrest,” Janse van Rensburg said.
The men have been remanded in custody and are due to appear in court again on Wednesday.