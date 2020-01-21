Minister Barbara Creecy meets SA Weather Service over storm alerts

Cabinet minister Barbara Creecy is believed to have expressed concern about late alerts for storms, floods and tornadoes, but her office says her recent visit to the SA Weather Service (SAWS) was only to learn about its work.



Two employees of the SA Weather Service, who did not want to be named, told Times Select the minister of environment, forestry and fisheries raised concerns after heavy storms and floods in parts of KZN and Gauteng late last year...

