Fishing-rights fighters honoured

A plaque in honour of Tsitsikamma anglers who fought for years to access fishing rights in a marine protected area was unveiled in the Tsitsikamma section of the Garden Route National Park on Saturday.

Speaking at the ceremony, Tsitsikamma Angling Forum chair Henrico Bruiners said he was overcome with emotion when he thought about the process that led to the partial opening of the sea.

“The plaque serves as a memoir for the Tsitsikamma angling community and signifies the struggle encountered leading to the opening of the sea,” Bruiners said.

The plaque was erected in honour of John William Pedro, who died in 2009, and Christiaan Jacobus Langisa, who died in 2018.

The pilot phase of the project that allowed registered fishermen to fish in four controlled zones in environmentally protected areas — near Witelsbos, one in the Sandriff area and two between Storms River and Coldstream — was introduced in December 2015.

The concession was made after about 20 years of talks with anglers.

The fishermen had been campaigning for the rezoning after claims from communities that the protected area was proclaimed more than 50 years ago without public participation.

They said this stripped them of cultural, historical and recreational rights.

The plaque was erected in a prime spot in the park — en route to the suspension bridge.

Koukamma mayor Sam Vuso, who unveiled the plaque, had been part of negotiations with the department of environmental affairs and SANParks.

“The restoration of rights to fish is a restoration of dignity which is part of government’s agenda.

“We cannot stop there, we need to continue to work closely with SANParks,” he said.