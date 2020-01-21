Ex-Bosasa youth centre staff in limbo

PREMIUM

The future of more than 500 former Bosasa employees, who were running 10 youth centres in five provinces, hangs in the balance after liquidators of the company terminated its contracts with the department of social development in October.



The centres house hundreds of youngsters who have severe behavioural challenges and are in conflict with the law...

