Deputy judge president Patricia Goliath accuses John Hlophe over nuclear deal with Russia's Rosatom

Western Cape high court judge president John Hlophe has been accused by his deputy of trying to influence the appointment of judges in the 2015 nuclear deal case.

BusinessLIVE reports that in a far-reaching “gross misconduct” complaint with the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), that could have profound implications for the administration of the Cape high court, deputy judge president Patricia Goliath accuses Hlophe of attempting to interfere in the legal challenge to the inter-governmental agreement between SA and Russian nuclear agency Rosatom.

Hlophe’s lawyers have slammed Goliath’s complaint as based on “gossip”.

Hlophe also stands accused by constitutional court judges of trying to improperly influence them during the trial involving former president Jacob Zuma and French arms company Thint in the infamous arms deal.

Last October, soon after announcing that the tribunal investigating alleged gross misconduct against Hlophe in this matter was set to resume proceedings, the Judicial Conduct Tribunal announced the hearings had been halted once again. That time, the payment of Hlophe’s attorney was behind the postponement.