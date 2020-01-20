News

WATCH LIVE | State capture: PwC forensic auditor due to take the stand

By TimesLIVE - 20 January 2020

The commission of inquiry into state capture is expected to hear law enforcement-related testimony from a PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) forensic auditor, Trevor Sean.


The head of the Hawks, Lt-Gen Godfrey Lebeya, testified on Thursday, while retired colonel Johannes van Loggerenberg appeared before the commission on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, commission chairperson deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo heard an application from the commission's legal team to issue a summons against former president Jacob Zuma.

