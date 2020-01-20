Snakes alive: Lovemore Heights couple calmly capture puff adder

What would you do if you spotted a metre-long puff adder slithering across your carpet at 2am?

Well, if you were Camila Stucken of Lovemore Heights you would get up very quietly, calmly wake your husband and together catch the slippery customer and release it into the wild.

The Stuckens worked together to capture the venomous visitor who had slid into the family room early on Friday morning.

Camila, 46, said she had been struggling to sleep because of the heat and had decided, at about 2am, to read in the family room until she was able to nod off when she noticed the huge snake.

“It was surreal,” she said of the experience.

Unlike many others might have, Camila did not panic or scream.

She calmly filmed the puff adder before “getting up very quietly” and waking her husband, Nico, 45.

From there, the pair returned to the family room to find the snake in the corner of a room, under a curtain.

“We put tables around it as obstacles then put an open box down on its side,” Camila said adding that Nico had then fetched a garden fork and pushed the snake into the box.

She said the snake had seemed a little rattled at one point during the capture, hissing when the box was closed.

Once it was in the box, Nico took the snake down to a bushy area near their home and released it.