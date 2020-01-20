AG digs up fresh dirt on Nelson Mandela Bay drain-cleaning project
With no credible proof of work done, it took just six days for the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality to pay R21m to SMMEs involved in the drain-cleaning project in December 2018.
It has also emerged that multiple beneficiaries used pictures of the same clean drain as proof of their labour, while other pictures supplied were of projects not even related to the drain contract...
