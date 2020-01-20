Accused says he wasn't driving the car that killed Durban adventurer in 2016

The man accused of culpable homicide for the death of Durban adventurer and photographer Andy Carrie says he was not driving the car that ploughed into Carrie, who was riding his motorbike.

“It wasn’t me,” Velile Hlongwa told Durban Regional Court magistrate Prithi Bodha Khedun at the start of his trial on Monday.

In a statement read out by his advocate, Paul Jorgensen, Hlongwa named the driver as Michael Myeza, who apparently fled the scene of the accident on Essenwood Road in Berea, Durban, on December 3 2016.

Apart from the culpable homicide charge, Hlongwa, who is from Pinetown, is also facing a charge of reckless and negligent driving for “driving into oncoming traffic at excessive speed” and a charge of drunk driving, after getting with a blood-test score of 0.18g per 100ml.

But Jorgensen said the accuracy, authenticity and reliability of the blood analysis would be challenged.

“My client also specifically pleads a lack of objective investigation in this matter,” he added.