'Get out of the car,' suspected hijackers shout before killing pastor’s daughter

“Get out of the car, get out of the car,” suspected hijackers shouted, moments before shooting dead a woman in cold blood at a shopping centre in Johannesburg on Friday evening.

The woman has been identified as the daughter of retired reverend Tony Simpson from the Nederduitsch Hervormde Kerk van Afrika (NHKA).

“Reverend Tony Simpson’s daughter, Daleen, was murdered during a hijacking last night.

“May the grace and comfort of the Lord carry them through this difficult time,” the church said on its Facebook page.

Honeydew Community Police Forum spokesperson Michael Steyn told TimesLIVE that they responded to the shooting at the Eagle's Landing shopping centre in Randpark Ridge in Johannesburg at 9.45pm on Friday.

Paramedics were already on the scene attending to a woman who had been shot, Steyn said.

Steyn said the woman’s husband told them the assailants shouted: “Get out of the car, get out of the car!”

“She was killed outside of the car, so we are suspecting that it was an attempted hijacking gone wrong because they didn’t get away with the car. Further investigation into the matter will reveal the real cause,” Steyn said.

Steyn said the shooting happened in the parking lot of the centre and not at a pizza place as reported on social media.

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family and friends of the victim.”

Gauteng police could not immediately comment on the matter.