Woman dies after allegedly being flung off Durban bridge by boyfriend

A 19-year-old woman died in hospital on Saturday morning after sustaining critical injuries when she was allegedly thrown off the N3 bridge near Giba Gorge on Friday night.

It is alleged that the woman was thrown off the bridge during an argument with her boyfriend.

Durban search and rescue unit and several other private rescue teams were called out for the high angle rescue.

“Rescuers abseiled down 30 metres to the valley below, locating the victim. Paramedics stabilised her before being hauled up via a rope rescue system in a rescue stokes basket.

“She was transported to hospital for further treatment, but unfortunately died in the early hours of this morning,” a police source said.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele could not be reached to confirm the incident.