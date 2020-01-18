No load-shedding expected over weekend

The risk of load-shedding in the next few days is low as there is enough capacity to meet the expected demand, Eskom announced yesterday.

“The power system is showing improvement, with generation units performing better and the level of breakdowns slowly declining. Unplanned outages were at 11,374MW as at 6:00 this morning,” Eskom said in a statement.

The current performance of the system has allowed Eskom to preserve its emergency resources.

“Our teams continue to work to reduce the incidence of breakdowns to below 9,500MW to increase available capacity and limit the risk of load-shedding,” the statement said.