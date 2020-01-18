Lifeguards continue working despite KSD treating them ‘like animals’
Lifeguards in Coffee Bay worked around the clock during the festive season, ensuring no bathers drowned at the two beaches under the King Sabata Dalindyebo municipality.
The 32 lifeguards are continuing to work even though some have not yet signed contracts and are uncertain whether they will be paid at the end of January. ..
