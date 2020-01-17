WATCH | Sword fights, mall brawls & awks drill gone wrong
Retrenchments, SAA uncertainty and Eskom darkness — it's been a heavy week in SA.
As many count down to the end of the longest month on SA's calendar, there have been some lighter moments this week.
From the Kyalami sword fight, to a mall brawl and that marching blapse, these videos may put a smile on your face.
Kyalami swords
Swords, a dog and shirtless men fighting went viral on social media after video footage of the brawl at an estate in Kyalami, Midrand was captured.
Police confirmed a charge was withdrawn and the men agreed to settle out of court.
Drill gone wrong
Police apologised after a drill during Dr Richard Maponya's funeral went horribly wrong.
The blunder was caught on camera, but police insisted the routine had been practised.
Can’t even get this right with all those medals?♀️? Embarrassing at MR Maponya’s funeral pic.twitter.com/3PUlSr9CvI— Slevin Bessick (@SlevinBessick) January 14, 2020
Mall brawl
The Gateway Theatre of Shopping mall confirmed that there were no injuries after a brawl between two adults on Friday evening.
Footage of the fight, which soon spread as more people joined the scuffle, surfaced this week.
Gateway Management have confirmed that a fight broke out in the food court on Friday and that all parties involved left the scene on their own accord #GatewayFight pic.twitter.com/StNL4FpiwW— Lwandile Bhengu (@Lwandi_N) January 14, 2020