Premier wants concerted effort to help special-needs children

It must be all hands on deck to ensure children with special needs are also afforded a decent education Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane said on Thursday.



As part of a back-to-school programme, Mabuyane visited four special-needs school in Port Elizabeth — Cape Recife High School, Quest School for Learners with Autism, Westview Special School and Merryvale Special School...

