Premier wants concerted effort to help special-needs children
It must be all hands on deck to ensure children with special needs are also afforded a decent education Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane said on Thursday.
As part of a back-to-school programme, Mabuyane visited four special-needs school in Port Elizabeth — Cape Recife High School, Quest School for Learners with Autism, Westview Special School and Merryvale Special School...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.