Parktown Boys pupil last seen before 'home-made' raft overturned in river
The last time 13-year-old Enock Mpianzi was seen was moments before their home-made river raft overturned during a water activity on an orientation camp at a lodge near Brits in the North West, police said.
Rescue teams are now on the scene to search for the Grade 8 pupil.
The school left for the orientation camp on Wednesday.
“The kids were divided into groups and they were given material to build their own water raft. They were going down the Crocodile River,” Colonel Adele Myburgh said.
Myburgh said Enock was with a group of about 12 pupils on the home-made raft before it overturned.
“It seems like the currents were quite strong and the last time the boy was seen is when some of his friends saw the raft overturn and the kids fell off into the water,” Myburgh said.
Myburgh said the incident happened at about 3pm on Wednesday.
Gauteng education department MEC Panyaza Lesufi said the camp had been cancelled.
Lesufi joined Mpianzi’s parents at the lodge on Friday morning.
UPDATE 2: #ParktownBoysCamp . I met with the family of the missing child on site and they granted us permission to release his photo. The rescue team has resumed their search. The boys will arrive back at school around 11am. All sporting activities are suspended. pic.twitter.com/DoRi1vxaFA— Panyaza Lesufi (@Lesufi) January 17, 2020