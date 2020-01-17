Parktown Boys pupil last seen before 'home-made' raft overturned in river

The last time 13-year-old Enock Mpianzi was seen was moments before their home-made river raft overturned during a water activity on an orientation camp at a lodge near Brits in the North West, police said.

Rescue teams are now on the scene to search for the Grade 8 pupil.

The school left for the orientation camp on Wednesday.

“The kids were divided into groups and they were given material to build their own water raft. They were going down the Crocodile River,” Colonel Adele Myburgh said.