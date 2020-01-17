Mantwa Khoza, wife of PSL chairman and Pirates owner Irvin Khoza, dies

Mantwa Khoza, the wife of Premier Soccer League (PSL) chairman and Orlando Pirates owner Irvin Khoza, has died.

This was confirmed in a statement released by the PSL on Friday evening.

The statement read: “The Premier Soccer League has learnt with shock and sadness about the news of the passing of Ausi Mantwa Khoza, the wife of the PSL chairman, Dr Irvin Khoza today [Friday].

“The Premier Soccer League conveys heartfelt condolences to our chairman, Dr Khoza, and his family during this difficult moment.

“The league will observe a moment of silence ahead of this weekend’s Absa Premiership, GladAfrica Championship and MultiChoice Diski Challenge fixtures.”

The death of Mantwa Khoza comes the day before Pirates meet Highlands Park in their Absa Premiership fixture at Orlando Stadium on Saturday night.