Former mayor Mongameli Bobani hints at reinstatement

Bobani was ousted as mayor of the metro during a December 5 council meeting that saw his coalition partners the ANC, AIC and PA vote in favour of his removal. The United Front was the exception.

The motion was tabled by DA councillor Morne Steyn and seconded by ACDP councillor Lance Grootboom.

On Thursday, DA leader John Steenhuisen and UDM president Bantu Holomisa confirmed the parties had held a “talks-about-talks” meeting in Johannesburg, but nothing had been decided on.

Taking to Twitter hours after meeting with the DA, Holomisa revealed that he had been contacted by ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule for a meeting.

He wrote: "#ANC requests a meeting with #UDM. Further to the future of #NMBM and party discussions, the UDM will meet the ANC on 21 Jan 2020 in Jhb, as per the request by its Secretary General.”

Bobani reacted to the tweet, saying: “My removal must be haunting them”.