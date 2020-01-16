Two Nelson Mandela Bay Post Offices hit in one week

Two Bay Post Offices were robbed this week, prompting police to urge Post Offices officials to be extra vigilant.

The latest robbery was on Wednesday afternoon when four gunmen entered the Ring Road Post Office in Greenacres and ordered clients to lie on the ground.

Police spokesperson Capt Sandra Janse Van Rensburg said the robbery happened at about 2pm.

“One suspect jumped over the counter and pointed a firearm at the cashier.”

The suspect instructed the cashier to open the safe but she did not have the key.

When the manager returned from her break the suspect forced her to open the safe.

“As one suspect was busy removing the money from the safe, the other two robbed clients and the fourth suspect stood guard at the door,” Janse van Rensburg said.

The robbers fled in a silver Mercedes-Benz which was later found abandoned in Adcockvale.

Robbers also hit the Post Office in Main Road, Despatch, at about 2.45pm on Tuesday.

Uitenhage police spokesperson Captain Gerda Swart one of the suspects entered the Post Office and inquired about vehicle registration papers.

“The suspect then exited the building and returned with three other men.

“The suspect proceeded to jump over the counter and open the security door for the other suspects.

“Two of these suspects were armed.

“The suspects threatened the employees and took an undisclosed amount of cash from a safe and the tills,” Swart said.

“They then fled from the scene on foot and local police were notified.”

Swart said the different detective units were working together to determine if the same suspects were involved in both incidents.

“It is being investigated. We are also asking cash businesses to ensure they keep minimal money on site and that their banking is done regularly.

“Ensure that your cash collection provider is informed of the increase in cash payments so additional collections can be made,” she said.

“If any suspicious activity is noticed, we urge residents to contact the police immediately.”