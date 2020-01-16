St George’s band ready to bring ‘gees’
The St George’s Brass Band is ready to bring some “gees” to SA’s oldest Test venue and its members say they take pride in being the Proteas’ 12th man when they battle England in the all-important third Test in Port Elizabeth from today.
With both teams chasing a win which would ensure that they do not lose the series, St George’s Park is perfectly positioned to offer some thrilling Test cricket. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.