Human Rights Watch slams inaction on xenophobic crimes

SA is being taken to task for a lack of successful prosecution of xenophobia-related crimes.

Human Rights Watch (HRW), in its World Report 2020, highlighted last year’s violence targeting African foreigners and their businesses, which broke out in March and September.

The violence affected parts of Durban before outbreaks were reported in Pretoria, central Johannesburg and the surrounding areas of Germiston, Thokoza, Katlehong, Alberton, Alexandra and Malvern.

Economic insecurity, poverty, high unemployment and rhetoric by government officials, among other factors, led to the xenophobic violence, the report said.

It noted that on March 25, when hundreds of foreigners in Durban were forced to seek shelter as mobs destroyed or looted their homes, trucks and other belongings, the government issued a five-year national action plan to combat xenophobia, racism, gender-based violence and discrimination, and address the cycle of violence that plagues the country.

“But the action plan fails to address a key challenge fuelling the problem: the lack of accountability for xenophobic crimes,” HRW said.

“Virtually no-one has been convicted for past outbreaks of xenophobic violence, including the attacks in 2019, the Durban violence of April 2015 that displaced thousands of foreign nationals, and the 2008 attacks on foreigners.”