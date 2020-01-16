Herman Mashaba to help families of Lily mine victims find 'the best legal assistance'
The founder of The People's Dialogue, Herman Mashaba, wants to assist the families of three Vantage Goldfields' Lily Mine employees who were trapped when a central pillar collapsed into a sinkhole on February 5 2016.
Nearly four years later, the agony persists, as the bodies of Yvonne Mnisi, Solomon Nyirenda and Pretty Nkambule remain underground.
During a meeting with the families on Wednesday, Mashaba promised to help them with the best legal firm, which would ensure they found closure.
“My role is to get you a top legal firm that can assist you. I want to get this container out because I'm not prepared to accept that we don't have the capacity to get the container out.”
After meeting the family & colleagues of the trapped miners at Lily Mine, I have offered to assist them in getting the best legal assistance available to champion their cause & get the required permissions to undertake a private operation to attempt to retrieve their loved ones. pic.twitter.com/03X15Uixlv— Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) January 15, 2020
Mashaba added that the lawyers would prioritise getting permission from the mine to dig out the employees' remains.
“If they tell us they can't get these containers out, then they must give us the permission. Then I can get international assistance to help us.”