ConCourt to rule on ‘absolute right’ of inheritance

Both challenges started in the Cape Town high court, but were unsuccessful. Then the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) failed to come to their aid.

But the ConCourt has consolidated the two cases and directed the parties to submit arguments on why it should grant leave to appeal as well as the merits of both matters.

Dulcie’s adopted children

David Wilkinson and his sister Amanda Truter are from Port Elizabeth.

Dulcie Harper, who was unable to have children, adopted them as newborns in the 1950s.

In 1953, before Harper adopted the babies, her father Louis John Druiff died.

In a trust deed and will, Druiff left his estate in equal share to his four children and, on their deaths, their children.

Harper died in December 2017. She was the last of Druiff’s four children to die.

Her death sparked a legal battle between Wilkinson and Truter and their cousins about who was entitled to inherit Harper’s share of her father’s estate.

The cousins, the natural children of Harper’s siblings, claimed that Wilkinson and Truter, as adopted children, were not entitled to the inheritance because Druiff only intended “blood descendants” to inherit.

Wilkinson and Truter argued that this interpretation was incorrect, resulted in unfair discrimination and was not in line with the “spirit, purpose and object of the bill of rights and the constitution”.

The appeal court judges were divided.

Judge Mahube Betty Molemela said in a minority judgment that Druiff had used the term “any child”.

There was no reason this should lead to the conclusion that he intended to disinherit children adopted after his death.

She noted that Druiff was aware, before his death, that Harper was considering adoption.

But the majority judgment, penned by judge Visvanathan Ponnan, highlighted the constitution's protection of a person’s right to property, including the right to dispose of their assets as they wish upon their death.