Athletes applaud Ironman Africa cycle route change

PREMIUM

It is back to the beach for the cycling leg of the 16th Ironman Africa triathlon taking place in Port Elizabeth in March with Bay athletes applauding the move.



Organisers on Tuesday said after monitoring route conditions, and taking into account feedback from athletes and local stakeholders, a decision was taken to return to the popular, nearly all-coastal bike course enjoyed by athletes between 2016 and 2018...

