Third person joins son, friend as suspect in family attack

Gauteng police have arrested a third person after a couple were attacked at their Centurion home.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said a 20-year-old man had been arrested at his workplace at The Grove Mall in Equestria, Pretoria, on Tuesday morning.

The suspect is expected to appear in court soon.

Barnie and Magda van Heerden were attacked at their home in Pierre van Ryneveld Park on Thursday night. They were stabbed and attacked with a golf club.

Both sustained injuries and Magda was airlifted to Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg for treatment after the attack.

Peters said their son Ruan, 18, and a 17-year-old girl allegedly fled the scene in Barnie’s car, which was found abandoned near Tembisa several hours later.

Ruan was arrested in Aliwal North in the Eastern Cape at the weekend.

He appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Monday in connection with charges of attempted murder.