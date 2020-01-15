Sex assault trial to start soon

Despatch man accused of abusing five boys

PREMIUM

A 63-year-old man from Despatch accused of sexually assaulting at least five young boys will have his day in court as his trial is expected to start later this month.



The man, who cannot be named as he has not yet pleaded, faces five charges of contravening the Sexual Offences Act...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.