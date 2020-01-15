Orientation day eases grade 1s into ‘big school’

The class of 2032 will spawn a host of wannabe-teachers and doctors, and an aspirant chef if grade 1 pupils stay true to their dreams.

From a ballet teacher to the more traditional types of teachers, grade 1s were adamant reading was the skill they most wanted to learn and teaching was the preferred profession.

With few tears and loads of excitement, grade 1 pupils from across the city bravely stepped into big school for the first time on orientation day yesterday.

While schools officially kick off the academic year today, most schools in Nelson Mandela Bay had an orientation day for the grade 1s to ease the transition from preprimary to primary school.

Sporting their best smiles and looking spiffy in their first uniforms, the little ones — with cute pigtails or short-back-and-sides — were introduced to their class teachers and shown around their schools.

Erica Primary grade 1 pupil Sarah-Lee du Plessis, 6, said she was looking forward to learning more about butterflies, adding that when she grew up she wanted to be a ballet teacher.

“I know how to read a few words, but this year I want to learn how to read a book,” Sarah-Lee said.

“I also have many friends that I know from grade R — some of them are in the other grade 1 class.”

Her father, Sherwin, said his daughter had gone to sleep early on Monday night in anticipation of her first day at school.