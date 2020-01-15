Metro police, traffic officers training starts — but not everyone’s happy
The long-awaited training of potential metro police officers and traffic officials finally started in Port Elizabeth yesterday, but not without more tension and a fair amount of confusion.
The training course, which was meant to have started on September 1, has been bedevilled by postponements, claims of nepotism and a lack of transparency from the time more than 8,000 hopefuls from across SA applied for just 90 places at the Greenbushes Traffic Training Centre. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.