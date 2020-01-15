'It's time to do right': KZN murderer aces matric, wants to study further
A convict who has served almost half of his maximum sentence for a murder he committed in 2013 is hoping to become a vet after acing matric.
Thembani Shezi, 26, was one of 42 learners from three prisons in KwaZulu-Natal who wrote their matric exams last year.
Speaking from Westville prison on Tuesday during an awards ceremony hosted by the departments of correctional services and education, Shezi said: "God has given me good from the evil I have done."
He said he had been cast into a life of drugs and violence, which led him to committing a murder in Umlazi, south of Durban, in 2013. He was sentenced to 12 years' imprisonment.
"I don't want to talk about it - it is a very terrible thing that I did - because the family of the victim I did wrong to will be reminded of what I did, and that isn't fair to them."
Shezi said he was in the process of reaching out to the family of the victim to ask for their forgiveness.
[WATCH] KZN murder convict, Thembani Shezi (26), says prison is about changing your mindset to do good. He is one of 42 inmates in KZN who contributed to a 100% pass rate after writing their matric exams while incarcerated. Thembani wants to become a vet. @TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/cufMMigZp3— Orrin Singh (@orrin417) January 14, 2020
He said it takes a person with strong will, who wants to change their way of thinking, to make something of themselves.
"Prison changes people. I know everyone out there says we shouldn't be given a second chance, but sometimes people need to understand that we are humans - we make mistakes and do wrong," he said.
"I have done enough wrong to know what is right and I have changed my mindset. Now it is time for me to do right."
Shezi said he had applied to the University of South Africa (Unisa) to study to become a vet.
"I love animals and life science. I got a B for life science and it is something that really interests me," he said.
Shezi will serve the remainder of his 12-year sentence at Qalakabusha Correctional Centre in Empangeni, northern KZN.