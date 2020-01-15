'It's time to do right': KZN murderer aces matric, wants to study further

A convict who has served almost half of his maximum sentence for a murder he committed in 2013 is hoping to become a vet after acing matric.

Thembani Shezi, 26, was one of 42 learners from three prisons in KwaZulu-Natal who wrote their matric exams last year.

Speaking from Westville prison on Tuesday during an awards ceremony hosted by the departments of correctional services and education, Shezi said: "God has given me good from the evil I have done."

He said he had been cast into a life of drugs and violence, which led him to committing a murder in Umlazi, south of Durban, in 2013. He was sentenced to 12 years' imprisonment.

"I don't want to talk about it - it is a very terrible thing that I did - because the family of the victim I did wrong to will be reminded of what I did, and that isn't fair to them."

Shezi said he was in the process of reaching out to the family of the victim to ask for their forgiveness.