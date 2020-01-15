Cyril Ramaphosa the real target of slurs, say ANC stalwarts

A group of ANC stalwarts and veterans have come out in support of public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan, claiming that the real target is President Cyril Ramaphosa.

There has been increasing pressure on Ramaphosa from inside and outside the ANC alliance to remove Gordhan.

Deputy president David Mabuza last week said he believed Gordhan and the Eskom board had misled Ramaphosa when they told him there would be no rolling blackouts before mid-January. This was followed by Cosatu calling for Gordhan’s removal.

There have also been calls for Ramaphosa to place Eskom under the control of mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe.

The group of veterans, which includes Frank Chikane, Mavuso Msimang, Cheryl Carolus, Wally Serote and Sydney Mufamadi, on Wednesday said they were “appalled” at the utterances of those who had couched a political assault on Gordhan in “insincere concern” over the crisis at Eskom.

“The true target of those ANC politicians and their fellow travellers who are leading the attack is President Cyril Ramaphosa,” they said.

“A convergence, or ‘unity’, of these individuals and organisations is indeed under way and is self-evidently designed to bring about the removal of a president committed to rehabilitating the country’s institutions and eliminating corruption.”

Gordhan has been in the crosshairs of some factions in the ANC as well as the EFF from day one in his role as corruption-buster-in-chief, and the campaign now enjoys much broader support, with numerous ANC insiders deeply critical of both his failure to turn Eskom around and his political and leadership style.

The pro-Gordhan stalwarts said the proposal to move the ailing power utility was impractical, especially at a time of institutional instability, and was a manoeuvre to undermine and politically weaken Gordhan.