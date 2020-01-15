Apathetic and absent parents a recipe for teen pregnancy at high school

A lack of parental guidance, discipline and poverty are some of the main causes of the high pregnancy rate at a high school in Randfontein, Gauteng.

“The parents themselves do not give support to the learners and the majority of the learners live alone. Those learners are not being monitored and are able to do whatever they want,” said acting principal Winnie Ketlhoafetse on Wednesday.

Ithuteng Secondary School made headlines in 2019 after reporting more than 30 teenage pregnancies.

The school is a few kilometres from a main road and roads leading to it are narrow and surrounded by small houses. There are two tennis courts and two netball courts at the school and some container classrooms.

Most of the parents of the pupils work on surrounding farms.

MEC for economic development, agriculture and environment Morakane Mosupyoe was there on Wednesday, and Ketlhoafetse highlighted some of the challenges the school faced.