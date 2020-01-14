Uitenhage man shot in leg outside home

A 20-year-old man was shot in the leg during a confrontation in Rosedale, Uitenhage, on Monday night.

Police said the man was standing outside his house in Kamesh Road, Rosedale, when two gunmen approached him and started shooting at him.

Police spokesperson Capt Gerda Swart said the shooting happened at about 8pm.

“The one suspect suddenly produced a firearm and started shooting at the man who was standing outside his house,” Swart said.

“The 20-year-old man managed to take cover behind a perimeter wall while the suspect continued shooting.

“The victim was wounded in his left calf as he was running towards the house.”

Patrolling police members responded after hearing the gunshots.

“Alert members immediately responded and apprehended a 20-year-old, who is believed to be the shooter, as he was running down Kamesh Road at the time.

“It was later established that a second armed suspect also allegedly ran from the scene and disappeared between the houses,” Swart said.

Police are searching for the second suspect.

Swart said a firearm and ammunition were found in the possession of the suspected gunman at the time of his arrest.

“The 9mm firearm, of which the serial number was scratched off, will be sent for ballistic testing.”

Swart said the motive for the shooting was unknown and was being investigated.

The suspect is due to appear in the Uitenhage Magistrate’s court on Wednesday on charges ranging from attempted murder and illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.