SA part of global team tracking 'entirely new' star bursts

Two astronomers from the North-West University (NWU) are part of a 15-country research team that has observed star bursts – or growth spurts – previously unknown to humankind.

“It is a privilege to be at the cutting edge of humanity’s efforts to understand space and celestial bodies, and to have witnessed star behaviour that is entirely new,” said associate professor James Chibueze of NWU’s Centre for Space Research.

Chibueze and Dr SP van den Heever, also from the centre, are part of an international team of astronomers who have been studying a young star located approximately 22,000 light years away from the earth, known as the G358-MM1 high-mass protostar.

While the two NWU astronomers have been observing this star from the Hartebeesthoek Radio Astronomy Observatory near Krugersdorp, northwest of Johannesburg, other astronomers have been keeping an eye on it from observatories in Australia, China, Germany, Korea, Japan, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Russia, Chile, the UK and the US.