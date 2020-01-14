Man robbed on Theescombe smallholding

A 77-year-old man was robbed at his home on a smallholding in Horseshoe Drive, Theesecombe, on Monday night.

The robbery happened at about 11pm when he went to investigate why his dogs were barking.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said that when he opened the door, five men pushed him into the house.

The men were armed with crowbar, knives and a firearm.

“The man was threatened while the suspects ransacked the house. Several items were stolen and the men fled on foot,” she said.

“The homeowner was tied up before they fled.

"He managed to free himself and call for help.”

Janse van Rensburg said he was not injured during the attack.

A case of house robbery is being investigated.