Gunmen ambush group in taxi, man killed

A man died after six armed robbers allegedly ambushed a group of men travelling in a minibus, who were en route to deposit money at a bank in Greenacres on Monday afternoon.

Abdul Kieran Haroon, 35, who was shot at point-blank range inside the minibus during the robbery, died later in hospital.

According to police, six men allegedly surrounded the minibus as it stopped at the traffic lights on the corner of CJ Langenhoven and Norvic Drive in Greenacres.

The men were en route to Absa Bank in Greenacres Shopping Centre to deposit money — a regular run they are believed to do on behalf of several shops in the Korsten area.

Police spokesperson Capt Sandra Janse Van Rensburg said the robbery happened at about 1pm on Monday.

“Three men on both sides approached the minibus when it stopped,” Van Rensburg said.

“One of the men was armed with a firearm.

“One of the suspects opened the driver’s side door, while the others surrounded the vehicle.

“They demanded money.

“While demanding money, none of the occupants responded.

“One of the suspects then shot the deceased [Haroon] in his chest.”

Janse Van Rensburg said after Haroon was shot, another passenger then handed over a bag of money.

“The suspects fled on foot towards Worraker Street, while the driver of the minibus rushed Haroon to hospital,” she said.

“He unfortunately died at the hospital a short while later.”

Janse van Rensburg said the evidence suggested it was a planned robbery.

Detectives are canvassing the area for clues to assist with identifying the attackers.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Mount Road Police Station 24-hour Crime Detection Office on 041-394-6243.