Young PE-born dancer helping keep youth off streets
Armed with a passion to get children off the streets and help nurture them to reach their potential in life, former Port Elizabeth resident and avid dancer Junior King Ferreira has already begun to change lives through the establishment of his dance school.
Born in Uitenhage and raised in Port Elizabeth’s northern areas, Ferreira, 23, started two dance schools in 2019, called King Dance Studio, based in Johannesburg and Port Elizabeth...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.