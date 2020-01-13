Young PE-born dancer helping keep youth off streets

Armed with a passion to get children off the streets and help nurture them to reach their potential in life, former Port Elizabeth resident and avid dancer Junior King Ferreira has already begun to change lives through the establishment of his dance school.



Born in Uitenhage and raised in Port Elizabeth’s northern areas, Ferreira, 23, started two dance schools in 2019, called King Dance Studio, based in Johannesburg and Port Elizabeth...

