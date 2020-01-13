News

Suspect due in court for 'robbing' tourists in Khayelitsha

By TimesLIVE - 13 January 2020
The tourists were visiting a school in Khayelitsha.
The tourists were visiting a school in Khayelitsha.
Image: Angus Begg

A 26-year-old man will appear in court on Monday after a gang allegedly robbed 11 tourists, who were visiting Khayelitsha, Cape Town, on Friday with a guide.

Brig Novela Potelwa said the suspect was arrested on Sunday.

Detectives are also questioning two other suspects, aged 20 and 24.

“As the investigation unfolds it is expected that more arrests will be effected soon,” said Potelwa.

The tourists had been visiting a gardening project at a school in Site C when they were threatened and robbed of cameras, cellphones and wallets.

Potelwa said five armed men, wearing reflector jackets, ordered the group into a vehicle and robbed them.

Latest Videos

The final hour of Lizo Basil Solontsi's life
'Satanic’ artist says there's more coming - and it might be more controversial

Most Read

X