Robbers threaten to behead woman, 88

An elderly woman was threatened with decapitation by robbers brandishing a sword and a disabled man in a wheelchair was stabbed to death in a home invasion the day before, in separate incidents in Port Elizabeth at the weekend.



Retired florist Diane Rottler, 88, and her son, Michael Thysse, 64, who were attacked in their Martin Street, Charlo, home in the early hours of Saturday, said later: “We are lucky to be alive.”..

