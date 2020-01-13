Power outage disrupts broadcast services on Umhlobo Wenene

Umhlobo Wenene FM had to broadcast in a mobile unit this morning following a substation explosion that happened last night in Newtown Park, Port Elizabeth.

The explosion, which has caused a major power outage, has left large parts of the city without electricity. According to SABC's acting spokesperson Mmoni Seapolelo, the power outage resulted in Umhlobo Wenene FM being off-air for hours, and had to rely on standby generator that failed to kick in on time.

Seapolelo said: “The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) would like to apologise for the disruption of broadcast services on Umhlobo Wenene from early this morning.”

“The disruption of broadcast services was due to an explosion at a power substation within the proximity of the SABC premises in Port Elizabeth. The station is currently broadcasting form the Outside Broadcast vehicle and the technical team is working on fully restoring the broadcast services.”

SABC has further reported that Nelson Mandela Bay electricians were working on the line fault while technicians have been brought in to attend to the generator.