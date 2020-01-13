Port Elizabeth presenter bags Live Your Dream SA award

Algoa Park TV presenter Yolanda Masoka is looking forward to a 2020 in which her career continues to grow — after winning the Best TV presenter award at the 2019 Live Your Dream SA awards that were held in Durban in December.

Masoka was among 30 finalists from across the country and the first in the Eastern Cape to snag a Live Your Dream SA award.

The bubbly go-getter who counts Basetsane Khumalo and Bonang Matheba among those who inspire her, aims to climb the entertainment ladder until she reaches the top, she said on Monday.

The 23-year-old who got her first TV break when she landed a presenter job at Bay TV said: “The award means a lot to me as it just goes to show that my sacrifices did not go unnoticed.

“That I was nominated was a big deal for me and the fact that people were not only rooting for me but also voted for me to make sure I brought the award home means they see potential in me and believe in my craft.”

Masoka said she had been MC’ing and taking part in musicals since primary school and when the TV presenter opportunity presented itself in 2018, she threw herself into the challenge wholeheartedly.

She said her journey started at Bay TV where she hosted a youth programme called Big1Up.

“[Throughout my school career] I was involved in school plays and musicals, and when it came to orals I stood out.

“The compliments I got from my peers and teachers really motivated me,” Masoka said.

“When they opened auditions at Bay TV I decided to go for it, nerves and all, and fortunately for me I was chosen.

“In 2018, I also took part in the MTV VJ auditions and made it to the Top 15 in the Eastern Cape.

“This was huge for me,” she said.

Masoka said little by little she started to realise she could live her dream.

She added she had grown tremendously over the past two years and would continue to go to auditions and enter relevant information as she pursued her dreams.

“My presenting skills have improved over the years.

“I have also learnt how to work behind the scenes, helping to produce the show [Big1Up].

“Presenting is not just about being in front of a camera and speaking but rather about having a passion, love and dedication — the willingness to want to feed your mind with information, doing research [while] learning to control your emotions,” Masoka said.