Parsons Ridge: The forgotten suburb
“We are the forgotten suburb.”
Those are the words of Parsons Ridge resident Willie Scheepers, who contacted Metro Matters bemoaning the fact that the streets and open areas of the suburb were unkempt. ..
“We are the forgotten suburb.”
Those are the words of Parsons Ridge resident Willie Scheepers, who contacted Metro Matters bemoaning the fact that the streets and open areas of the suburb were unkempt. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.