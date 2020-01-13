Nelson Mandela Bay plunged into darkness over 'fault'

Residents in parts of Nelson Mandela Bay woke up to no power on Monday morning, despite no load-shedding being scheduled.

Municipal spokesperson, Mzobanzi Jikazana, confirmed that large areas of the city were left without electricity due to a fault at the Chatty and Ditchling substation.

“There’s a 132kV fault at Chatty [and] Ditchling which affects half of the city including northern areas, iBhayi, parts of the western areas and the inner city.

All areas fed from Newton Park, Brickmakers Kloof, Russell Road, Mount Road, Malabar, Kragga Kamma, Walmer Load Centre, Northdowns, Perl Road, Lawson Road, Neave, United substations are affected by outage.

Supply to Kwaford, Matomela, Swartkops has been restored.

“The operators are still inspecting the fault [in order] to isolate [it],” Jikazana said.

No time frames could be confirmed as to when power would be restored.