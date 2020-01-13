Help comes too late for dying man
As a dying Lizo Basil Solontsi desperately struggled to breathe, his family frantically begged a security guard at the Motherwell Community Health Centre in Port Elizabeth for about an hour to get help from a nurse or doctor on duty.
They stood helplessly behind a locked security gate on Tuesday night as Solontsi, 72, sat slumped in a wheelchair, gasping for air. ..
