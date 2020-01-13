Gautrain could charge civil servant over R70k for car abandoned at station

The mysterious tale of a German sedan that has been gathering dust at a Gautrain station for two years could mean a parking bill for its owner — an official in the department of sports, arts & culture — for more than what the car is worth.

It could cost R73,000 and counting to drive the Audi A4 station wagon, registered to Charles Mabaso, chief director of cultural development in the department, out of Gautrain’s dimly lit Sandton parking garage.

With its thick layer of grime, the Audi has become a canvas for passers-by to scrawl their initials.

Just why the car has apparently been abandoned is not clear, because Mabaso has yet to respond to queries.

Gautrain spokesperson Kesagee Nayager said that according to car-park records the Audi has been parked there for two years.If a car-owner parks but does not use the train service, he or she has to pay a parking fee of R100 a day. If the driver does use the train, the fee is R23 a day, or nearly R17,000 for two years.

The value of an Audi of that model and year — depending on the mileage — could be R60,000.

“We do not have a prescribed maximum period for a vehicle to be parked at a station and it is legal and permissible for a passenger to park long term,” Nayager said.