Four killed in suspected gang shootings in Bay

Four people were killed and two wounded in five suspected gang shootings in Port Elizabeth’s northern areas over the weekend.

The police also recovered 13 stolen guns in the northern areas over the past week.

The latest shootings, on Sunday, left Leroy Witbooi, 35, and Lyle Bouwers, 17, dead.

According to police, Witbooi was shot at 10.15am in Martin Road, Gelvandale, in what is believed to be a targeted attack.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said Witbooi and two friends were walking in the street when two gunmen opened fire on them.

Witbooi was killed, while his two friends escaped unscathed.

At about midday, Bouwers, was shot and killed while running in Strelitzia Street, Bethelsdorp.

“He was running towards his shack when an unknown gunman started shooting,” Naidu said.

“Lyle [Bouwers] was shot near the front door and died inside his house.

“It is unclear who the intended target is at this stage but it is suspected to be him,” she said.

There were more shootings on Saturday.

Naidu said at about 3.45pm a gunman shot and killed Sharon Dageford, 50, from Libra Street, Helenvale.

“As members from the Anti-Gang Unit were driving up Reginald Road they heard shots being fired.

“They went to investigate and spotted a man running and firing shots down Reginald Road.

“As the police members got out of the car to chase the suspect, the gunman opened fire on them.

“The members returned fire and shot the man in his groin,” she said.

A pistol — with part of the serial number removed — was recovered.

While on the scene, police were informed that Dageford had been shot.

Naidu said it was still unclear whether Dageford or a bystander had been the intended target.

At about 10pm on Saturday, Hermanus Felix, 35, was shot and killed inside a house in Bondage Street, in Kleinskool.

“Five friends were sitting in the living room in a house when a man walked to the front door and shot Felix several times inside the house.

“He died on the scene.

“A 26-year-old woman was also injured after being shot in the right foot,” she said.

Earlier on Saturday, a 31-year-old man was shot in the arm, leg, and abdomen in a shack in William Slammert Drive, in Bloemendal.

“The gunman is known and efforts to locate him are under way,” Naidu said.

Naidu said the gang unit had recovered four firearms over the weekend.

“Another nine were recovered during the week,” she said.

All the cases are under investigation by the gang unit.