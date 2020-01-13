Call for full report on military plane crash

Parliament wants a full report on the SA Air Force plane crash in the Democratic Republic of the Congo last week.

The SAAF transport aircraft crashed and caught fire while landing at Goma airport in the eastern part of the DRC on Thursday.

In a statement on Sunday, parliament’s portfolio committee on defence and military veterans chair Cyril Xaba said he was relieved that nobody had been injured in the January 9 crash.

Nearly 70 people, including members of the SA National Defence Force were on board.