Bodies of missing swimmers found on beach

Two bodies, both believed to be that of the swimmers who drowned last week, have been recovered after washing ashore.

In the latest discovery, the body of Chevandre Koert, 20, was found at St Georges Strand beach at about 9am on Monday.

According to police the body of Tresven Jantjies, 24, washed ashore on Wells Estate Beach at midday on Sunday — the same beach where the tragedy occurred.

Both men have been missing since last week Wednesday after being swept out to sea.

Brothers Simphiwe, 18, and Olwethu Kweleta, 17, were also swept out to sea after it is believed they tried to assist Koert and Jantjies.

Olwethu managed to survive, while Simphiwe’s body washed ashore a short while later on Wednesday.

Police spokesperson Captain André Beetge said that a formal identity still had to be done by Koert’s family to confirm it was him.

“The family have been alerted and we are now waiting for a formal identity to be done. At this stage, given the drowning last week, we do suspect it is the missing swimmer,” he said.